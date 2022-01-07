NEWS

AN ARDMORE WOMAN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHE WAS SHOT IN THE NECK EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORTS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A CALL OF SHOTS FIRED JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT ON LAMBERT ROAD IN ARDMORE. WHEN LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED AT THE SCENE A WOMAN WAS FOUND WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND. A DEPUTY ASSISTED THE VICTIM UNTIL EMS ARRIVED. INVESTIGATORS FOUND THAT THE SHOOTING RESULTED FROM FAMILY MEMBERS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE A WEAPON FROM THE POSSESSION OF A SUICIDAL PERSON. THE VICTIM WAS FLOWN TO HUNTSVILLE HOSPITAL AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

