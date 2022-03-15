LORETTO HIGH SCHOOL'S KARLY WEATHERS WAS AWARDED THIS YEAR'S MISS BASKETBALL AWARD ON MONDAY. WEATHERS WAS ONE OF THREE PLAYERS IN THE RUNNING FOR THE COVETED AWARD IN DIVISION 1 CLASS 2A. THE AWARD IS PRESENTED EACH SPRING BY THE T-DOUBLE-S-DOUBLE-A AND WAS ANNOUNCED AT MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE'S MURPHY CENTER. WEATHERS WAS IN THE RUNNING ALONG WITH MADISON HART FROM GIBSON COUNTY AND JADA HARRISON FROM WESTVIEW. SUMMERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL'S GAVIN BURLESON WAS ALSO NAMED AS A FINALIST FOR THE DOUBLE A MR BASKETBALL WHERE HE WAS IN THE RUNNING AGAINST GUS DAVENPORT OF CANNON COUNTY WHO WAS AWARDED THE TITLE AND JARROD TAYLOR OF EAST NASHVILLE.
