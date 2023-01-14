NEWS

AREA CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE HOLIDAY HONORING MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. THE CITY OF LORETTO’S OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED. MONDAY’S GARBAGE PICKUP WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY IN THE CITY OF LORETTO. CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED FOR MONDAY’S HOLIDAY. GARBAGE PICKUP WILL BE ON THURSDAY IN THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG. LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY AS WELL.

