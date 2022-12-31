Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST New Years Day... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST New Years Day. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As grounds are wet and winds are light, patchy dense fog will reduce visibility quickly, especially in low lying areas and by bodies of water. If you're going to be on Middle Tennessee roadways tonight, be prepared for sudden reductions of visibility to 1/4 mile or less. If fog is encountered, increase following distances and use low-beam headlights. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&