SOME AREA OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY FOR THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY.  CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON WITH MONDAY'S RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE CART PICK UP TO BE RESCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY. CITY OF LORETTO OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED WITH MONDAY’S RESIDENTAL GARBAGE PICKUP ON WEDNESDAY AND THE CITY OF FLORENCE MUNICIPAL OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY WITH NO CHANGE IN RESIDENTIAL GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION. LAWRENCE COUNTY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ALONG WITH THE SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY AND LORETTO LIBRARIES. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEMS AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL ALSO BE CLOSED MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF THE MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY.

