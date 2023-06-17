NEWS

AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF JUNETEENTH. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY.  LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY.  

