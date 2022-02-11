BEST FOR ALL

TODAY, THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCED THE 68 DISTRICTS THAT HAVE RECEIVED STATEWIDE RECOGNITION AS BEST FOR ALL DISTRICTS FOR SIGNIFICANTLY INVESTING FEDERAL COVID-19 STIMULUS FUNDING TO DRIVE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT AND IMPROVING ACADEMIC OUTCOMES. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, BEST FOR ALL DISTRICTS WILL RECEIVE FINANCIAL, OPERATIONAL, CELEBRATORY, AND RESOURCE BENEFITS IN APPRECIATION FOR DISTRICTS' PLANNED INVESTMENTS TO SPEND THEIR SHARE OF THE $3.58 BILLION IN FEDERAL COVID-19 RELIEF AND STIMULUS FUNDING DIRECTLY ON SERVICES, RESOURCES AND SUPPORTS THAT WILL HELP STUDENTS ACHIEVE ACADEMICALLY. LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOLS, GILES COUNTY SCHOOLS, LINCOLN COUNTY SCHOOLS, MAURY COUNTY SCHOOLS AND WAYNE COUNTY SCHOOLS WERE AMONG THE 68 BEST FOR ALL DISTRICTS.

Recommended for you