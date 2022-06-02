Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Ariens Company officials announced today the company will invest $38 million to locate its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Tennessee.
Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo will create 369 new jobs in Fayetteville as the company establishes operations in the former Direct Coil Building.
The company’s expansion to Tennessee is in direct response to AriensCo’s increase in demand, which has outpaced current production capacity. The new Fayetteville site will position AriensCo to be geographically closer to its dealer partners, customers and material suppliers in the southeastern U.S. and will also serve as the hub for AriensCo’s Gravely® brand of commercial outdoor power equipment.
Founded in 1933, Ariens Company has been a leader in the outdoor power equipment industry for nearly 90 years. The brand offers both lawn and garden and snow removal equipment, which is available at many independent power equipment dealers in North America and Europe. Today, AriensCo employs more than 2,250 people across its operations in Norway, the U.K., Germany and the U.S.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in the Southern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in roughly 8,400 job commitments and $5.3 billion in capital investment.
QUOTES
“AriensCo’s decision to invest in Tennessee will ensure opportunities for Lincoln County residents to thrive and leave a lasting impact on rural Tennessee’s economy. I thank the company for expanding operations in our state and look forward to their success.” – Gov. Bill Lee
“Tennessee is defined by the brands that call our state home, so we are proud to add AriensCo to the roster of global companies doing business in the Volunteer State. We appreciate AriensCo’s significant investment in Lincoln County and believe that Fayetteville will be the ideal location for Ariens as it expands its manufacturing footprint to Tennessee.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe
“We’re excited to add Fayetteville, Tennessee, to the places we call home. AriensCo isn’t just a power equipment company, we’re a fifth-generation family business of passionate people dedicated to astounding our customers. We are thrilled to bring employees from the Fayetteville area into the family business. This strategic location will bring more of our products to our dealer partners in the fast-growing southern U.S. We owe a special thank you to Governor Lee, and the city, county and state economic development folks who have been incredible to work with. Tennessee’s people are nothing short of amazing.” – Ariens Company Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens
“Lincoln County is blessed to add AriensCo to our industrial base of great companies. I look forward to the Wilson Parkway facility once again being the center of manufacturing in that park. Thanks go out to Governor Lee and his staff, TVA and our industrial development board and its director Elaine Middleton for all they have done to bring AriensCo’s new manufacturing and warehouse facility to Fayetteville and Lincoln County, Tennessee. Welcome, AriensCo!” – Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman
“The City of Fayetteville is excited to welcome Dan Ariens and AriensCo to our community. The joint industrial development board has worked hard to fill the valuable production space in the Direct Coil building. AriensCo will provide a diverse product line not seen before in this area. We wish Mr. Ariens and his administrative team the best as they recruit our local talent to fill out their production jobs, and make not only Fayetteville but also Lincoln County their new home.” – Fayetteville Mayor Michael Whisenant
“TVA and Fayetteville Public Utilities congratulate AriensCo on its decision to establish operations and create hundreds of new job opportunities in Lincoln County. Attracting jobs and investment to the area is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with Fayetteville-Lincoln County Industrial Development Board, Middle Tennessee Industrial Development Association and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission and look forward to supporting Ariens Company’s future business success in the Valley.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development
“I am very pleased that these 369 jobs are coming to Lincoln County. This is a sizable investment. I congratulate AriensCo and all our state and local officials who helped secure these jobs. We will continue to make job creation our top priority.” – Sen. Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro)
“I am excited that Ariens Company has chosen Fayetteville for its first manufacturing facility in Tennessee. This is a major investment that will strengthen our economy while bringing hundreds of new jobs to Lincoln County. I want to thank everyone involved in making this announcement possible, and I look forward to the company’s successful future here in Tennessee.” – Speaker Pro Tempore Pat Marsh (R-Shelbyville)
About AriensCo
Based in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo is a privately-owned manufacturer of outdoor power equipment for both consumer and commercial markets. Established in 1933, the company manufactures equipment under the Ariens®, Gravely®, RapidCare, Countax®, Westwood® and AS-Motor® brand names. It also established AriensCo Hospitality in 2020 with two luxury event venues, Stone Prairie and Round Lake Farms. It is adding the Ariens Nordic Center December 2022. These venues are part of the mission to create reasons to visit the Brillion community. Find us on the web: ariensco.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Like us on Facebook. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.