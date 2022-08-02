ON MAY 2, 2021, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK ON DARBY DRIVE IN THE AREA OF CEDAR CREST DRIVE WHERE A 2013 FORD EDGE HAD LEFT THE ROADWAY AND HAD STRUCK A TREE. CHARLES VILLAGRAN WAS IN THE DRIVER SEAT AND PAMELA HILL, 58, OF FLORENCE, WAS LOCATED DECEASED IN THE PASSENGER SEAT. A TOXICOLOGICAL EXAM WAS CONDUCTED ON VILLAGRAN WHICH SHOWED A LARGE AMOUNT OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN HIS SYSTEM. THE CASE WAS PRESENTED TO A LAUDERDALE COUNTY GRAND JURY AND VILLAGRAN WAS INDITED FOR MANSLAUGHTER. VILLAGRAN WAS ARRESTED ON FRIDAY AND CONFINED AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
