CPD

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS BEEN DILIGENTLY INVESTIGATING THE SENSELESS ACTS WHICH OCCURRED IN COLUMBIA ON JULY 9TH INVOLVING THE POSTING OF BIAS RHETORIC FLIERS. OFFICALS, ADVISE THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING WITH MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY AND THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND THANKS TO STRONG LEADS A THIRTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE AND SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD WHITE MALE WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND CHARGED IN THIS CASE.

