LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES ARRESTED HENRY HOLT ON THURSDAY IN CONNECTION WITH A HIT AND RUN MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED IN FEBRUARY. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON BUFFALO ROAD AND INVOLVED AN AMISH BUGGY. AT THE TIME OF THE ARREST, HOLT WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE. HOLT FACES CHARGES OF VIOLATION OF PROBATION, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METH, IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF AN ACCIDENT, LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT AND DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSPENDED LICENSE. 

Recommended for you