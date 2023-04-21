NEWS

THANKS TO TIPS FROM THE PUBLIC, A SUSPECT WANTED IN CONNECTION WITH A RECENT BURGLARY WAS IDENTIFIED AND ARRESTED IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. ON APRIL 8TH JUST BEFORE 2 PM A MALE SUBJECT, LATER IDENTIFIED AS JAMES STEPHEN SUBER JR, ENTERED THE GOLD RECORD ROOM AT 201 SOUTH COURT STREET AND REMOVED A GUITAR AND A GOLD RECORD WHICH WAS ON DISPLAYED. WARRANTS WERE ISSUED AND ON THURSDAY SUBER WAS ARRESTED. SUBER FACES CHARGES OF BURGLARY THIRD AND THEFT OF PROPERY FIRST. HIS BOND IS 45,000 DOLLARS.  

