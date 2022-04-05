Brandon Waire

AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE IN THE MURDER CASE OF SHARON GILLESPIE AFTER AN EXTENSIVE INVESTIGATION BY DETECTIVES WITH THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT. BRANDON M WAIRE, 40, OF COLUMBIA, HAS BEEN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH THE MURDER THAT OCCURRED ON APRIL 13TH.  OUTSIDE GILLESPIE’S PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT, THE SUMMIT OF LAWRENCEBURG. ON MARCH 31ST THE LAWRENCE COUNTY GRAND JURY ISSUED INDICTMENTS CHARGING BRANDON WAIRE WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER, CRIMINAL HOMICIDE, ATTEMPTED ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY AND CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SELL SCHEDULE II NARCOTICS. WAIRE WAS ARRESTED THIS MORNING WITHOUT INCIDENT AND IS BEING HELD AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL ON A $1,000,000 BOND. OTHER ARRESTS ARE EXPECTED IN THE CASE.

