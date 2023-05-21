fire

A PERRY COUNTY RESIDENT HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ARSON IN CONNECTION WITH A HOUSE FIRE IN LINDEN. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION JOINED PERRY COUNTY AUTHORITIES AND FIRE OFFICIALS TO INVESTIGATE A BLAZE THAT OCCURRED ON KING BRANCH ROAD IN EARLY APRIL. AGENTS DEVELOPED INFORMATION THAT INDICATED THE FIRE HAD BEEN SET. THE T-B-I REPORTED THIS WEEK THAT KIMMEY SUE WILSON, AGE 44, HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF ARSON AS A RESULT OF THE INVESTIGATION.

