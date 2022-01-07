CELL PHONE NUMBERS ASSIGNED TO COUNTY OFFICES
Phone service at the Lawrence County Courthouse, Budget Office, and Administrative Center is out for the immediate future due to technical issues.
At least one cell phone has been placed in each affected office.
New numbers assigned since our last update include:
GENERAL SESSIONS - 931-629-5736
JUVENILE COURT - 931-629-5747
Other office numbers announced previously include:
TRUSTEE - 931-279-9577
COUNTY CLERK - 931-629-2328 or 931-629-2176
COUNTY EXECUTIVE - 931-629-4479
CLERK & MASTER - 931-324-9371
SOLID WASTE BILLING - 931-324-9291
ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY - 931-279-9540
REGISTER OF DEEDS - 931-279-9576
ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY - 931-279-9540
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK - 931-279-9562
ELECTION COMMISSION - 931-279-9561
SHERIFF'S OFFICE - 931-279-9501 or 931-279-9496
JAIL - 931-279-9489 or 931-279-9490
As additional phones are assigned to these offices, more numbers will be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.