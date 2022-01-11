CELL PHONE NUMBERS ASSIGNED TO COUNTY OFFICES
Due to technical problems with its phone system, many Lawrence County government offices are temporarily using cell phones.
Residents should use the following numbers to contact these offices:
GENERAL SESSIONS - 931-629-5736
JUVENILE COURT - 931-629-5747
TRUSTEE - 931-279-9577 or 931-231-0354
COUNTY CLERK - 931-629-2328; 931-629-2176; 931-629-5932 or 931-629-5928
COUNTY EXECUTIVE - 931-629-4479 or 931-629-5816
CLERK & MASTER - 931-324-9371 or 931-629-5818
SOLID WASTE BILLING - 931-324-9291
BUDGET OFFICE - 931-201-6238 (PURCHASING), 931-629-5827 (HUMAN RESOURCES/PAYROLL); or 931-629-5828 (ACCOUNTS PAYABLE)
REGISTER OF DEEDS - 931-279-9576 or 931-629-5763
ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY - 931-279-9540 or 931-244-5937
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK - 931-279-9562; 931-629-5916; 931-629-5915; 931-629-2148; 931-629-5849; 931-629-5861; or 931-629-5791
ELECTION COMMISSION - 931-279-9561; 931-201-1118; or 931-231-0476
SHERIFF'S OFFICE - 931-279-9501 or 931-279-9496
JAIL - 931-279-9489 or 931-279-9490
Additional phones will be assigned in the coming days and those contact numbers will be published as well.
