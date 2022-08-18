ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY GARY HOWELL OF THE 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT HAS ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT. HOWELL HAS BEEN WITH THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE PAST 8 YEARS AND HAS PROSECUTED AND CONVICTED SOME OF THE MOST DANGEROUS OFFENDERS IN THE 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT. DISTRICT ATTORNEY BRENT COOPER ADVISED HOWELL HAS BEEN A LEADER IN HIS OFFICE AND A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH IN THE COURTROOM. HE WILL BE SORELY MISSED.
