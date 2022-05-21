AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS AIRLIFTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON FROM A MULTI VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3:30 IN THE AREA OF 2205 EAST GAINES STREET NEAR THE INTERNATIONAL DRIVE INTERSECTION. MULTIPLE INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND EAST GAINES WAS CLOSED FOR SOME TIME WHILE CREWS WERE ON SCENE. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
At Least One Airlifted from Vehicle Crash Friday in Lawrence County
