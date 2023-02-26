THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION WILL HOLD AN AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETING TUESDAY, MARCH 7, AT 4 PM. THE MEEETING WILL BE HELD IN SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING. THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND.
Latest News
- Pulaski board meets February 28
- Columbia Planning Committee meets March 1
- Audit Committee meets March 7 in Lawrence County
- Used book sale underway at Lawrence County Public Library
- Mt Pleasant Recreation Committee meets March 8
- Bill seeks to expand Duck River's scenic status
- THP announces March checkpoints for mid-state
- Vada-Marie Garner
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
58°
Cloudy
59° / 47°
7 PM
57°
8 PM
57°
9 PM
57°
10 PM
58°
11 PM
59°
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Crash in Maury County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Wanted
- Florence Police Seeking Public's Help
- THP announces March checkpoints for mid-state
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Searchers recover victim in Shelbyville
- THP to hold checkpoints in Maury and Marshall counties
- Bedford County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help
- Maury County jury convicts man in rape trial
- Spring Hill paving projects affect traffic
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.