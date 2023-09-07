LCT

LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THEIR CHRISTMAS MUSICAL REVUE FEATURING LOCAL TALENT IN SONG AND DANCE. AUDITIONS WILL BE HELD THURSDAY FROM 5:30 TO 8 AND SATURDAY FROM 9 AM TO NOON AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATRE. PERFORMANCES WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY DECEMBER 4TH AND TUESDAY DECEMER 5TH. REHEARSALS WILL BE MONDAY NIGHTS FOR CHORAL ONLY AND THURSDAY NIGHTS FOR ENSEMBLE, SOLOS AND DUETS BEGINNING OCTOBER 9TH.

