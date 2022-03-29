AUDITIONS FOR ROLES IN THE UPCOMING MIRACLE WORKER PRODUCTION WILL BE HELD THIS WEEKEND IN TUSCUMBIA. THE PRODUCTION IN IT’S 61ST YEAR WILL BE RUN ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHTS FROM JUNE 3RD THROUGH JUNE 25TH AND FROM JULY 8TH THROUGH JULY 16TH. THE ROLE OF HELEN KELLER HAS ALREAY BEEN CAST. AUDITIONS FOR CHILDREN ROLES WILL BE SATURDAY AT 12:30 AND AUDITIONS FOR ANNIE SULLIVAN WILL BE AT 1 AND OTHER ADULT ROLES WILL BE AT 3. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO RESERVE TICKETS CALL 256-383-4066.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
66°
Partly Cloudy
72° / 44°
3 AM
66°
4 AM
65°
5 AM
64°
6 AM
63°
7 AM
62°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person - CAPTURED
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Bomb Threat at Maury County School
- Unemployment Rate Continues to Drop in the State of Tennessee
- Missing Giles County Teen
- Giles County Solid Waste Announces Free TV and Electronics Day in April
- Maury County Public Schools Board Seeks Public's Help for Annual Evaluation
- Michelle Ayers Named Lawrence County EMS Director
- Todd B. Gordon
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.