AUDITIONS FOR ROLES IN THE UPCOMING MIRACLE WORKER PRODUCTION WILL BE HELD THIS WEEKEND IN TUSCUMBIA. THE PRODUCTION IN IT’S 61ST YEAR WILL BE RUN ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHTS FROM JUNE 3RD THROUGH JUNE 25TH AND FROM JULY 8TH THROUGH JULY 16TH. THE ROLE OF HELEN KELLER HAS ALREAY BEEN CAST. AUDITIONS FOR CHILDREN ROLES WILL BE SATURDAY AT 12:30 AND AUDITIONS FOR ANNIE SULLIVAN WILL BE AT 1 AND OTHER ADULT ROLES WILL BE AT 3. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO RESERVE TICKETS CALL 256-383-4066.

