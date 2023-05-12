THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF JAMES GRIMES CONTINUES IN GILES COUNTY. GILES COUNTY SHERIFF KYLE HELTON ADVISED THEY ARE TAKING EVERY OPPORUNITY TO BRING THE THOSE RESPONSIBLE TO JUSCTICE. HELTON ADVISED HE COULD NOT ELABORATE ON ANY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE CASE BUT REPORTED THAT DNA EVIDENCE IS BEING SENT TO BE REVIEWED BY NEW STATE OF THE ART TECHNIQUES. A ONE MILLION DOLLAR REWARD IS BEING OFFERED FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST AND CONVICTION OF THE PERSON OR PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR GRIMES MURDER.
Authorities Continue the Search for Suspect in Murder Investigation
