SIGNUPS CONTINUE FOR LAWRENCEBURG’S BABE RUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE. PLAYERS AGES 13-16 CAN RESIGTER TO PLAY BABE RUTH UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 28. SIGNUPS ARE TAKEN AT FOX SPORTING GOODS ON FOURTH STREET AND WHITE AND BETZ ATTORNEYS ON THE PUBLIS SQUARE. THE FEE IS 60 DOLLARS PER PLAYER. TRYOUTS FOR BABE RUTH WILL BE HELD AT LCHS TUESDAY, MAY 2, AND WEDNESDAY, MAY 3, STARTING AT 5 PM. FOR INFORMATION, CALL 762-9767 OR 762-5531.
