NEWS

SIGNUPS ARE UNDERWAY FOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL IN LAWRENCEBURG. PLAYERS AGES 13–16 CAN SIGNUP TO PLAY BABE RUTH UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 28, AT FOX SPORTING GOODS OR WHITE AND BETZ ATTORNEYS AT 22 PUBLIC SQUARE. THE REGISTRATION FEE IS $60 PER PLAYER. BABE RUTH TRYOUTS WILL BE HELD AT THE DENVER TRAPP FIELD AT LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL ON TUESDAY, MAY 2, AND WEDNESDAY MAY 3, STARTING AT 5 PM. ALL PLAYERS MUST ATTEND AT LEAST ONE SESSION, UNLESS THEY ARE EXCUSED. ANY QUESTIONS SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO ALAN BETZ AT 762 9767 OR DOUG HOWE AT 762-5531.

