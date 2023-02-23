NEWS

THE BANK OF FRANKEWING WILL BE HOSTING COOKING FOR KADE MARCH 22 FROM 11 TO 4 IN THE PARKING LOT OF THEIR NORTH LOCUST AVENUE LOCATION. TICKERS ARE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN ADVANCE OR CAN BE PURCHASED DAY. HOT DOG LUNCH PACKS ARE 10 DOLLARS. THERE WILL ALSO BE A SILENT AUCTION AND DOOR PRIZES. PROCEEDS HELP TO BENEFIT KADE SHULTZ AND THE SHULTZ FAMILY.

