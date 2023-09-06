NEWS

JOHN RAY CLEMMONS, CHAIR OF THE TN HOUSE DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS, WILL BE THE FEATURED SPEAKER AT A “BEANS AND CORNBREAD” LUNCHEON SPONSORED BY THE LEWIS COUNTRY DEMOCRATIC PARTY. THIS EVENT WILL BE HELD AT THE FARM IN SUMMERTOWN ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 11:30 AM TO 2:30 PM. ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS WILL BE HOLLY MCCALL, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF THE TENNESSEE LOOKOUT, AND DR. QUINTESSA HATHAWAY– EDUCATOR, ACADEMICIAN, AND CIVIL RIGHTS MARCHER. TICKETS $25 PER PERSON, $40 PER COUPLE. AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR.

