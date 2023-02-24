NEWS

THE BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING ADULT. CARLOS GONZALES IS A 56-YEAR-OLD HISPANIC MALE, 5 FOOT 8 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 240 POUNDS WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. CARLOS WAS LAST SEEN ON FEBRUARY THE 18TH HEADED TOWARDS NASHVILLE IN A 2004 WHITE CHEVY EXPRESS VAN WITH A LADDER RACK. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

