THE BEECH CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER AND VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL BE HAVING A BENEFIT FUNDRAISER CONCERT ON FRIDAY FROM 4 TO 11 AT THE WAYNESBORO CITY PARK. THE CONCERT WILL BE HELD RAIN OR SHINE AND PROCEEDS WILL GO TO HELP REBUILD THEIR BUILDING THAT SUSTAINED DAMAGE DURING THE MARCH 31ST TORNADO. FOOD VENDORS WILL BE ON SITE ALONG WITH A SILEN AUCTION.

