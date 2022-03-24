NEWS

BETH KEATON, WHO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER, WAS RECOGNIZED BY THE TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AND A RESOLUTION WAS PASSED HONORING HER RETIREMENT AFTER A CAREER OF PUBLIC SERVICE OVER 30 YEARS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. STATE REPRESENTATIVE CLAY DOGGETT, STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID BYRD, AND SENATOR JOEY HENSLEY WERE CREDITED FOR MAKING THIS HONOR HAPPEN.

