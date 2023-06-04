NEWS

BILLY BRYMER FROM BIG CREEK WINERY GAVE AN INTERESTING PRESENTATION ON WINE MAKING AT THE ROTARY CLUB MEETING ON FRIDAY.  BRYMER IS A NATIVE OF GILES COUNTY WHO HAS BEEN MAKING WINE FOR EIGHT YEARS.  HE DESCRIBED HOW HE GOT INTO THE WINERY BUSINESS AND BEGAN A NEVER-ENDING LEARNING PROCESS ON WINE MAKING.  HE HAS WINERIES IN WARTRACE, PULASKI, AND MOST RECENTLY LAWRENCEBURG.  BIG CREEK WINERY PRODUCES APPROXIMATELY 5000 GALLONS OF WINE PER YEAR.  THE WINE MAKING PROCESS REQUIRES EIGHTEEN MONTHS FROM THE TIME GRAPES OR OTHER FRUIT ARE PICKED UNTIL FINISHED PRODUCT IS READY FOR BOTTLING. 

