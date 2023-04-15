NEWS

A BILL INCREASING PROTECTIONS FOR THE DUCK RIVER IN MAURY COUNTY IS ON THE GOVERNOR’S DESK. THE STATE HOUSE AND SENATE HAVE APPROVED LEGISLATION TO EXPAND THE “SCENIC” STATUS FOR THE DUCK RIVER. THE LEGISLATION DESIGNATES THE STRETCH OF RIVER FROM INDUSTRIAL PARK ROAD TO THE HICKMAN COUNTY LINE AS A CLASS II SCENIC RIVER. THE BILL PASSED THE SENATE IN MID MARCH AND THE HOUSE IN EARLY APRIL. THE BILL WAS TRANSMITTED TO GOVERNOR LEE ON APRIL 12 FOR SIGNATURE.

