TENNESSEE GOV. BILL LEE, DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER STUART C. MCWHORTER AND BLICKMAN INDUSTRIES, LLC OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED TODAY THE COMPANY WILL INVEST $2.7 MILLION TO ESTABLISH MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE. THE PROJECT WILL CREATE 48 NEW JOBS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. FOUNDED IN 1889, BLICKMAN INDUSTRIES PROVIDES THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY WITH GROUNDBREAKING STAINLESS STEEL AND CHROME SOLUTIONS. THE COMPANY OFFERS THE HIGHEST QUALITY MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND SERVICES TO ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS, PRIMARY CARE OFFICES AND SURGERY CENTERS ACROSS THE NATION.
Blinkman Industries to Establish Manufacturing Operations in Lawrenceburg
