NEWS

SUMMER SHORTFALLS IN BLOOD DONATIONS ARE IMPACTING THE ABILITY OF THE AMERICAN RED CROSS TO PROVIDE LIFESAVING BLOOD PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS.  IN THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF SUMMER ALONE, THEY SAW A SHORTFALL OF ABOUT 25 THOUSAND BLOOD DONATIONS.  AS AN INCENTIVE TO BOOST DONATIONS, THEY ARE OFFERING A $10 E--GIFT CARD TO A MOVIE MERCHANT OF THE DONOR’S CHOICE. THIS IS BEING OFFERED IN AN EFFORT TO PREVENT THE BLOOD SUPPLY FROM FALLING TO SHORTAGE LEVELS.  THE RED CROSS NEEDS DONORS NOW. MANY BLOOD DRIVES ARE SCHEDULED THROUGHOUT THE AREA, SO FIND A LOCAL DRIVE OR SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT THROUGH USE OF THEIR APP OR BY VISITING:  RedCrossBlood.org.    

