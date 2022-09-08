THE BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD OF TENNESSEE FOUNDATION HELD A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY UNVEILING THE NEW BLUECROSS HEALTHY PLACE AT ROTARY PARK TODAY. THE REVITALIZED SPACE WAS MADE POSSIBLE BY A NEARLY $1 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM THE BLUECROSS FOUNDATION. REPRESENTATIVES OF THE BLUECROSS FOUNDATION ALONG WITH CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG EMPLOYEES AND LOCAL OFFICIALS WERE IN ATTENDANCE. THE PLAYGROUND WAS OPENED TO THE PUBLIC IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING. BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD OF TENNESSEE IS A TAXPAYING, NOT-FOR-PROFIT HEALTH PLAN SERVING MORE THAN 3.3 MILLION MEMBERS IN TENNESSEE AND AROUND THE COUNTRY.

