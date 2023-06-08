LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION ALONG WITH TWRA PRESENT THE ANNUAL BOBBY BREWER YOUTH FISHING DERBY THIS FRIDAY AT BOBBY BREWER PARK POND LOCATED AT 500 WEAKLEY CREEK ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE EVENT IF FOR AGES 5 TO 12 AND IS FREE. REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 4:30 AND FISHING BEGINS AT 5. PRIZES AND DRINKS WILL BE PROVIDED. FISHING WILL CONCLUDE BY 6:30.
