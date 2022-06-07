BACK IN MARCH, 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY BRENT COOPER ANNOUNCED HIS OFFICE’S INTENTION TO EXAMINE THE DEATHS OF THREE INDIVIDUALS THAT REPORTEDLY DROWNED ON THE SAME DAY BACK IN 1991. THE DECISION CAME AFTER COOPER MET WITH GILES COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER, DR. JOE FITE. COOPER ADVISED AFTER REVIEWING THE INFORMATION AVAILABLE, THERE ARE ENOUGH UNUSUAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO WARRANT A CLOSER LOOK INTO THE TRAGIC DEATHS OF THESE THREE YOUNG MEN. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE BODIES OF STEVEN RUSSELL “STEVIE” BASS, PATRICK FLETCHER AND DENNIS MARTINDALE WILL BE EXHUMED AND AUTOPSIES PERFORMED ONCE THE COST FOR THE DISINTERMENT AND REINTERMENT IS APPROVED. A DATE HAS NOT YET BEEN SCHEDULED BUT WILL MORE THAN LIKELY BE IN MID JULY.
