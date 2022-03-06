A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY AFTER A BODY WAS DISCOVERED AT DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE DECEASED WAS FOUND AROUND 8 AM SUNDAY IN A PORTION OF THE PARK THAT REQUIRED RESCUERS TO UTILIZE SPECIALIZED EQUIPMENT TO RETRIEVE THE INDIVIDUAL. STATE PARK RANGERS AND MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE. IT IS CURRENTLY UNKNOWN THE UNIDENTIFIED PERSON DIED OF NATURAL CAUSES OR IF FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED. THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. WE'LL HAVE MORE AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE.
Latest News
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- Lawrenceburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Scheduled to Meet
- Giles County Highway Committee/Budget Committee/Financial Management Meeting Scheduled
- USDA Rural Development Announces Deadline Extension for Funding Applications to Expand Access of High-Speed Internet to Rural America.
- Tennesse Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints This Friday
- Free Monthly Handgun Training Course Hosted by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
- Richard R. Mason
- Larry Dale Long
Currently in Lawrenceburg
75°
Mostly Cloudy
75° / 62°
5 PM
74°
6 PM
72°
7 PM
71°
8 PM
69°
9 PM
70°
Most Popular
Articles
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.