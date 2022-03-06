Breaking News

A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY AFTER A BODY WAS DISCOVERED AT DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG.  THE DECEASED WAS FOUND AROUND 8 AM SUNDAY IN A PORTION OF THE PARK THAT REQUIRED RESCUERS TO UTILIZE SPECIALIZED EQUIPMENT TO RETRIEVE THE INDIVIDUAL. STATE PARK RANGERS AND MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT AND LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE.  IT IS CURRENTLY UNKNOWN THE UNIDENTIFIED PERSON DIED OF NATURAL CAUSES OR IF FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED.  THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.  WE'LL HAVE MORE AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE.

Recommended for you