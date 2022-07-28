INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARE LOOKING INTO THE DISCOVERY OF A BODY THAT WAS FOUND EARLY THIS MORNING IN SUMMERTOWN. DEPUTIES WERE DISPATCHED AT APPROXIMATELY 6:06 AM TO THE SCENE ON BRACE ROAD NEAR THE WALKER ROAD INTERSECTION, WHERE THE BODY OF A DECEASED MALE HAD BEEN LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 10 FEET OFF THE ROADWAY. DURING THE INVESTIGATION, DEPUTIES LEARNED THAT THE MALE VICTIM HAD BEEN IN AN ALTERCATION ABOUT A QUARTER OF A MILE FROM THE BODY’S LOCATION AND LATER, ONE PERSON WAS DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING. THE BODY OF THE MALE VICTIM, WHOSE IDENTITY IS NOT BEING RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS, HAS BEEN SENT FOR AN AUTOPSY AT THE TENNESSEE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IN NASHVILLE. AT THIS TIME, THE MATTER REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION WHILE DEPUTIES ARE STILL WORKING AT PROCESSING THE CRIME SCENE.
Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
