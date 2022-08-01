A BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE A BURNING STRUCTURE THIS WEEKEND IN FLORENCE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A HOUSE FIRE ON MALONE CIRCLE AROUND 1:30 AM SATURDAY. MEMBERS OF THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUGHT TO EXTINGUISH THE FAMLES AND ULITIMATLEY LOCATED A BODY INSIDE THE HOME. THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE ARE CONDUCTING A JOINT INVESTIGATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FORENSIC SCIENCES FOR AN AUTOPSY TO BE CONDUCTED. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS INCIDENT, ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE FIRE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6475 OR THE ALABAMA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE AT 334-241-4166.
