NEWS

AT 7:00PM MONDAY NIGHT, MAURY COUNTY FIRE RECEIVED A CALL TO RETRIEVE A BODY FOUND IN THE HISTORIC FIRE TOWER IN SANTE FE. COUNTY FIRE UNITS UTILIZED HIGH ANGLE ROPE RESCUE OPERATIONS TO MAKE THEIR WAY UP THE CONDEMNED FIRE TOWER. ON SCENE COMMAND REQUESTED MUTUAL AID FROM SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT TO UTILIZE A 100 FOOT AERIAL TOWER.  ROPE RESCUE EQUIPMENT WAS UTILIZED IN CONNECTION WITH THE TOWER TO RETRIEVE THE BODY. CREWS WORKED FOR 3 HOURS IN DIFFICULT CONDITIONS TO DELIVER THE BODY TO THE FAMILY.

Recommended for you