NEWS

A FRANKLIN GAS STATION AND SURROUNDING STREETS WERE CLOSED DUE TO A BOMB THREAT AND AN ABANDONED BACKPACK EARLIER TODAY. FRANKLIN POLICE ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL’S BOMB SQUAD INVESTIGATED AND DETERMINED THERE WAS NOT A THREAT. THE BACKPACK CONTAINED SEVERAL PAIRS OF SHOES. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE 5000 BLOCK OF CAROTHERS PARKWAY.

