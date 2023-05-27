NEWS

BRANDI WILLIAMS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS THE DIRECTOR OF ACCOUNTS AND BUDGETS AND PURCHASING AGENT OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVED THE APPOINTMENT AT THEIR REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY. WILLIAMS HAS BEEN ACTING AS INTERIM DIRECTOR FOLLOWING THE RESIGNATION OF TERESA PURCELL WHO HELD THE POSITION FOR 21 YEARS.

