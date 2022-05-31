THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S BUDGET/COMMITTEE AS A WHOLE HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, JUNE 2ND AT 5 P.M. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Budget Committee Meeting Rescheduled for Thursday in Lawrence County
