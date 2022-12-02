MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION EMERGENCY SERVICES COMMITTEE AND BUDGET COMMITTEE MEET THURSDAY EVENING TO DISCUSS EMS SERVICES IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. FOLLOWING THE JOINT MEETING IT WAS VOTED ON TO GIVE EMS WORKERS A 4 DOLLAR RAISE THAT WOULD GO INTO EFFECT JANUARY 1ST. THEY ALSO VOTED TO RAISE EMS BILLING RATES, SOMETHING THAT HAS NOT BEEN DONE IN YEARS. THE RESOLUTIONS WILL NOW GO BEFORE THE COMMISSION AS A WHOLE FOR FINAL VOTE IN A SPECIAL SESSION.
Budget Committee Proposes Raises for Lawrence County EMS Workers
Latest News
- Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested
- Tuscumbia Christmas Parade Scheduled for December 15th
- Summertown Utility District Board of Commissioners
- Hunter LeAnn Smith
- Harold Leatherwood
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Budget Committee Proposes Raises for Lawrence County EMS Workers
- Dorothy Del Barnes
Currently in Lawrenceburg
58°
Rain
60° / 44°
4 AM
59°
5 AM
59°
6 AM
60°
7 AM
59°
8 AM
59°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested Following Pursuit
- Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested
- Columbia Police Department is Seeking the Public's Help in Identifying Suspect
- Shooting Incident Monday in Muscle Shoals
- Vehicle Break In Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
- Investigation into Threats at Lewis County School
- Stolen Vehicles Reported in Spring Hill
- Budget Committee Proposes Raises for Lawrence County EMS Workers
- Joshua Dewayne Byrd
- Court date set in Pulaski theft case
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.