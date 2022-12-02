Lawrence County

MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION EMERGENCY SERVICES COMMITTEE AND BUDGET COMMITTEE MEET THURSDAY EVENING TO DISCUSS EMS SERVICES IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. FOLLOWING THE JOINT MEETING IT WAS VOTED ON TO GIVE EMS WORKERS A 4 DOLLAR RAISE THAT WOULD GO INTO EFFECT JANUARY 1ST. THEY ALSO VOTED TO RAISE EMS BILLING RATES, SOMETHING THAT HAS NOT BEEN DONE IN YEARS. THE RESOLUTIONS WILL NOW GO BEFORE THE COMMISSION AS A WHOLE FOR FINAL VOTE IN A SPECIAL SESSION.

