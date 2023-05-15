NEWS

PLANNING FOR NEXT YEAR’S COUNTY BUDGETS WILL SOON GET UNDERWAY. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION'S BUDGET COMMITTEE WILL MEET FOR THE NEXT THREE WEEKS TO CONTINUE WORK ON THE COUNTY’S BUDGET FOR NEXT YEAR. THE COMMITTEE WILL MEET WEDNESDAY, MAY 17, MAY 24 AND MAY 31, AT 4 PM, THE MEETINGS WILL BE HELD IN THE SECOND-FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER.GILES COUNTY OFFICIALS WILL START PLANNING FOR NEXT YEAR’S BUDGET LATER THIS MONTH. THE GILES COUNTY BUDGET COMMITTEE HAS SCHEDULED A FULL-DAY SESSION FOR THURSDAY, MAY 25. THE MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 9 AM THAT DAY IN THE GILES COUNTY COURTROOM. THROUGHOUT THE DAY, THE COMMITTEE WILL DISCUSS THE COUNTY’S BUDGET FOR NEXT YEAR ANY OTHER BUSINESS THAT MAY COME BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. FRIDAY MAY 26TH THROUGH THURSDAY JUNE 1ST, HAVE BEEN RESERVED, IF NEEDED, FOR ADDITIONAL BUDGET MEETINGS.

