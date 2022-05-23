TENNESSEE GOVENOR BILL LEE, DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSIONER BOB ROLFE AND BUFFALO RIVER TRUSS, LLC OFFICIALS ANNOUNCED TODAY THE COMPANY WILL EXPAND TO A NEW LOCATION, CREATING 40 NEW JOBS IN PERRY COUNTY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, BUFFALO RIVER TRUSS WILL INVEST $1.5 MILLION DOLLARS AS THE COMPANY RELOCATES AND CONSOLIDATES ITS MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS FROM TWO BUILDINGS TO ONE LARGER FACILITY IN LOBELVILLE. SINCE 2014, BUFFALO RIVER TRUSS HAS BEEN MANUFACTURING GABLE TRUSSES, SHED TRUSSES AND BAR JOISTS. THROUGH THE COMPANY’S EXPANSION, BUFFALO RIVER TRUSS WILL EMPLOY MORE THAN 60 PEOPLE AT THE NEW FACILITY WHICH WILL HAVE THE CAPACITY TO ADD NEW EQUIPMENT, WHICH WILL ALLOW FOR MORE ONSITE PROCESSING AND CUSTOM MANUFACTURING FOR THE METAL BUILDINGS INDUSTRY.
