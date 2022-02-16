THE TENNESSEE FORESTRY DEPARTMENT HAS A BURN BAN IN EFFECT FOR TODAY. NO BURN PERMITS WILL BE ISSUED FOR TODAY OR PREVIOUSLY ISSUED ONES ARE NOT VALID FOR TODAY. PLEASE DO NOT BURN TODAY.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
63°
Cloudy
67° / 46°
9 PM
64°
10 PM
63°
11 PM
63°
12 AM
61°
1 AM
61°
Most Popular
Articles
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive Council TR Williams - Summertown Fire Chief
- Mark Wayne Hughes, Sr.
- Louis Fuqua, Jr
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Jerry Wayne Moore
- Jonathan Lee Alsup II
- Downtown Lawrenceburg Executive Addresses Rotary Club
- Donald Rex Caperton
- Two Lawrence County Deputies Indicted on Charges in Giles County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.