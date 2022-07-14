NEWS

CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG OFFICIAL HAVE REMOVED THE BURN BAN THAT WENT INTO EFFECT IN LATE JUNE. THIS IS ONLY FOR CITY RESIDENTS INSIDE THE CITY LIMITS. BURN PERMITS WILL NOW BE ISSUED BY LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT PERSONNEL UPON REQUEST AND IF THE MATERIAL BEGIN BURNT IS PERMITTED. THE CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE MONITORED FOR THE COMING WEEKS.

