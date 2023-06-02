THE BUTTERFLY FOUNDATION’S ANNUAL 5K RUN/WALK IS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY JUNE AT WAYNESBORO CITY PARK. THE FUNDRAISER, WHICH IS IN IT'S 14TH YEAR, BEGAN AFTER THE DEATH OF RYLEIGH STEGALL IN 2007. THE MONEY RAISED GOES TO FAMILIES WHO HAVE CHILDREN WITH LIFE-THREATENING OR LIFE-ALTERING CONDITIONS IN WAYNE AND SURROUNDING COUNTIES. REGISTRATION WILL BE FROM 6:15 TO 7:30 AT SHELTER ONE. THE RACE WILL BEGIN PROMPTLY AT 8.
Latest News
- Marvin Meek
- Tennessee Department of Human Service Opens Applications for Families First Grant
- Butterfly Foundation Annual 5K Run Walk
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Columbia Police Department Accepting Applications
- American Job Center Workshops in July
- Next Meeting of Lawrence County Republican Women's Club
- Upcoming Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting
Currently in Lawrenceburg
76°
Partly Cloudy
85° / 64°
7 PM
74°
8 PM
70°
9 PM
68°
10 PM
70°
11 PM
69°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Publics Help
- County Unemployment Rates for April
- Restaurant Sustains Minor Damage from Fire
- Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
- THP Checkpoints in June
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Continues to Investigate Home Invasion
- TDOT Awards Cities Grant Funds Through Traffic Signal Modernization
- LCSO Investigates Theft from Property
- Juvenile Arrested from Shooting Incident in Columbia
- Lauderdale County Drug Arrest
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.