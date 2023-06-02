NEWS

THE BUTTERFLY FOUNDATION’S ANNUAL 5K RUN/WALK IS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY JUNE AT WAYNESBORO CITY PARK. THE FUNDRAISER, WHICH IS IN IT'S 14TH YEAR, BEGAN AFTER THE DEATH OF RYLEIGH STEGALL IN 2007. THE MONEY RAISED GOES TO FAMILIES WHO HAVE CHILDREN WITH LIFE-THREATENING OR LIFE-ALTERING CONDITIONS IN WAYNE AND SURROUNDING COUNTIES. REGISTRATION WILL BE FROM 6:15 TO 7:30 AT SHELTER ONE. THE RACE WILL BEGIN PROMPTLY AT 8. 

