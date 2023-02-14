THE CAMPBELLSVILLE AREA ASSOCIATION WILL HOST THE ANNUAL RUN THE ROLLING HILLS TRAIL RUN ON APRIL 29TH. THE ANNUAL EVENT IN IT’S 11TH YEAR IS HELD THE LAST SATURDAY IN APRIL IN CAMPBELLSVILLE AND INCLUDES A 5K AND 1 MILE COURSE. NEW THIS YEAR IS A 10 K COURSE THAT WILL DISPLAY THE BEAUTIFUL COUNTRYSIDE OF GILES COUNTY. REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 7:30, WITH KIDS 1 MILE AT 8:30 AND THE 5K AND 10K AT 9. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO RUN THE ROLLING HILLS 5 K DOT WORD PRESS DOT COM.
Campbellsville Area Association Annual Run the Rolling Hills Trail Run
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
68°
Sunny
68° / 39°
4 PM
68°
5 PM
66°
6 PM
63°
7 PM
60°
8 PM
60°
