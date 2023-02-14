NEWS

THE CAMPBELLSVILLE AREA ASSOCIATION WILL HOST THE ANNUAL RUN THE ROLLING HILLS TRAIL RUN ON APRIL 29TH. THE ANNUAL EVENT IN IT’S 11TH YEAR IS HELD THE LAST SATURDAY IN APRIL IN CAMPBELLSVILLE AND INCLUDES A 5K AND 1 MILE COURSE. NEW THIS YEAR IS A 10 K COURSE THAT WILL DISPLAY THE BEAUTIFUL COUNTRYSIDE OF GILES COUNTY. REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 7:30, WITH KIDS 1 MILE AT 8:30 AND THE 5K AND 10K AT 9. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO RUN THE ROLLING HILLS 5 K DOT WORD PRESS DOT COM.

